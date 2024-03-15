The family of a 30-year-old who died after being stabbed in east Bristol have paid tribute to him as a man who “brought joy, happiness, laughter and protection".

Aliki Mamwa, known as Alex, died in hospital on Tuesday 5 March, following a stabbing in the Ashley Road area of St Pauls.

A 43-year-old has been charged with his murder.

In a tribute released on Friday 15 March, Alex's family said: "Alex brought joy, happiness, laughter and protection to all those he loved and those who met him. His presence and smile always lit up a room.

"Alex was not troublesome, he kept himself to himself and was always very humble.

“Alex was looking forward to fulfilling many of his life plans, unfortunately this was cut short mercilessly. He did not deserve for his life to be taken in such a tragic way and at such a young age.

"We, his family are devastated and we will truly miss him. As time passes and fades away, our memories and love for him will always stay.

“The only thing we ask for is that justice be served in Alex’s favour.”

Alex's family are being supported by specially-trained liaison officers from Avon and Somerset Police.

David Malcolm, of St Marks Road in Easton, appeared at Bristol Crown Court on 11 March charged with Alex's murder. He has been remanded in custody ahead of a seven-day trial, which is scheduled to begin on 19 August.