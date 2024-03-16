Bristol's first liveable neighbourhood has been given the go-ahead following two years of consultations.

The controversial scheme aims to reduce traffic and improve air quality in Barton Hill, St George and parts of Redfield by putting road blocks in place - prioritising cyclists and pedestrians.

An initial pilot scheme will begin later in 2024, although a start date won't be confirmed until after Bristol's election on 2 May.

Bristol City Council has said the scheme will be monitored by transport chiefs.

Following a council meeting on Friday 15 March, transport chief Cllr Don Alexander said: “We’re aiming to deliver a safe, healthy, inclusive, and attractive environment where everyone can breathe clean air, have access to better quality green spaces, and feel a part of their community.

“To do this we need to change the layout of some local roads to make them safer and to discourage drivers using them as shortcuts.

"Elsewhere, this has been shown to boost active travel in neighbourhoods, reducing traffic and congestion on the roads, which brings with it all the health benefits of getting exercise and feeling a part of your community.

"If the pilot scheme is deemed successful, the trial measures would be replaced with permanent infrastructure that would also include extra street lighting, new crossings with traffic signals, sections of cycle track and street trees."

Bristol City Council will begin by installing 15 cycle hangars in 14 streets across the area, with the first four going in next week on Holmes Street, Avonvale Road, Victoria Avenue/Witchell Road and Diamond Road.

The council will also offer active travel support to individuals, businesses, schools and community groups.