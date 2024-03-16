Hundreds of musicians, singers and spoken word performers have been taking part in the Cornwall Music Festival in Truro.

The annual week-long event is now in its 112th year. It aims to showcase musical talent across the Duchy and give younger musicians a chance to perform live in front of an audience.

Throughout the festival, judged classes run from 9.30am to 9.30pm, with morning, afternoon and evening sessions.

It finishes with a grand closing evening concert on Saturday 16th March.

Amongst this year's festival lineup were Truro Youth String Orchestra and Richard Lander School Orchestra. The event also included rock, pop and soul bands.

A young brass band musician performs at the festival Credit: ITV News

Festival Director David Hendry says he hopes the event will inspire more young people to get involved in music.

He told ITV News: "I've been a music teacher all my life, so I love every opportunity of getting people together to play and enjoy it.

"Being part of music is something very special and we want the youngsters to feel that because it will take them through life meeting new friends and having new experiences."

There was also a return of the Cornish language at the festival after a three year break, with five groups of performers speaking fluent Cornish in the spoken word category.

The Festival is run voluntarily and depends on support from festival patrons and sponsors, including Cornwall Music Service Trust and Rotary Club of Truro.