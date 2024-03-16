A woman in her 20s has died following a crash just outside of Swindon.

Police were called to the B4696 Braydon Road, south of Ashton Keynes at around 2:15pm on Friday 15 March.

Four vehicles were involved in the collision and the driver of one of the vehicles, a woman in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her next of kin have been informed and police have shared their thoughts with the family.

Two other people were taken to hospital to be treated for injuries, not thought to be life threatening.

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have seen what happened to come forward.

In a Facebook post, Swindon Police said: "Any witnesses to the collision, or anyone who may have dash cam footage, should call the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 01225 694597 and quote log number 160 of 15 March.

"Alternatively, you can contact the team directly by emailing SCIT@wiltshire.police.uk."