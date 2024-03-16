A solidarity rally of dozens of tractors and other large vehicles has made its way through central Truro.

Supporters waved the rally through Victoria Square as the vehicles made their way through the city's narrow streets, in a continuous loop up to Arch Hill on the afternoon of Saturday 16 March.

The event aimed to show Cornish solidarity with other farmer protests ongoing throughout the UK and Europe.

It also marked the launch of a campaign for an agricultural reform bill focused on national food security from British-grown agricultural production and protective support for British farming.

In a statement posted on social media, the group Farmers Movement Cornwall said: "In a display of unity Cornish farmers and members of the public have today come together to show their support for the farmer protests currently ongoing throughout the UK and Europe.

"Farmers are up in arms over the threat to their livelihoods posed by extreme environmental policies justified by the need to reach net zero CO2 emissions targets.

"Such is the scale of problems at present within the farming industry that nothing short of full agricultural reform is required to build a brighter future hence today along with our show of solidarity with other protest movements we launch our campaign for an agricultural reform bill."

Tractors making their way through Truro Credit: ITV News

It follows campaigning and protests across Europe over the last few weeks, including farmers blocking a border crossing between Poland and Germany, clashing with police in Brussels, and a gathering in Madrid.

The movement is demanding action on cheap supermarket prices, and what they say is unfair competition from abroad, as well as strict EU environmental rules.

In response to today's protest in Truro a UK Government spokesperson said: “We firmly back our farmers.

"British farming is at the heart of British trade, and we put agriculture at the forefront of any deals we negotiate, prioritising new export opportunities, protecting UK food standards and removing market access barriers.''

“We’ve maintained the £2.4 billion annual farming budget which supports farmers to produce food profitably and sustainably and are also looking at ways to further improve fairness in the supply chain and support British farmers and growers, as well as ensuring customers have access to high-quality fresh British products.”