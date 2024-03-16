Play Brightcove video

Watch as Diego the bear is packed up and transported to his 'forever home'

A wildlife park in Devon has helped save a bear from being put down after the zoo he called his home in Sweden disbanded.

Diego's future was uncertain and he had become the sole surviving bear from the site until a team of volunteers in Devon stepped in to help.

Jimmy Doherty, who runs Jimmy's Farm and Wildlife Park, heard about Diego's plight when his team rescued two polar bears from Sweden's Orsa Predator Park.

Mr Doherty learned that all three bears, including Diego, would be euthanised if they could not find new homes.

But without a suitable enclosure, Mr Doherty turned to the Wildwood Trust, a charity known for their rehabilitation of brown bears, and asked if they could house Diego temporarily at Wildwood Devon, the trust's site near Exeter.

The trust agreed and Diego stayed at Wildwood Devon for five months while his 'forever home' was completed at Jimmy's Park.

Diego has been saved thanks to a team effort, with the brown bear staying in Devon for five months Credit: Orsa Predator Park

The team at Wildwood welcomed Diego on the evening of 2 November, just as Storm Ciaran battered the Southwest.

The storm also led to a last-minute change of plans, with the bear having to travel from Sweden through the Eurotunnel rather than by ferry as originally planned.

Despite the bumpy start, Diego settled and earned himself the nickname 'the gentle giant'.

But he wasn't the only one to make the most of Wildwood's Devon facility.

As a result of the charity's reputation for nurturing brown bears, the team in Devon have also helped provide a permanent woodland sanctuary for two orphaned bear cubs, Lucy and Mish, who spent time alongside Diego.

The pair narrowly escaped death after being abandoned by their parents in Albania in 2019.

They will remain at the site, but Diego has now made the journey to Jimmy's Farm and Wildlife Park.

Diego has now moved to his forever home, having spent time with half-grown bears near Exeter.

Mark Habben, Director of Zoological Operations at Wildwood Trust, said: “I’m incredibly proud of the team here and everything they’ve done to help turn Diego’s fortunes around. This was a bear whose options had simply run out, we really were his last hope.

“Diego has been welcomed into the hearts of staff and visitors alike and he’ll be much missed but it was never in the plan to have him here past Winter.

"We’re delighted his new home is ready and our bear experts will be on hand to support the team in Suffolk and pass on their experience to help him settle.”

Jon Forde, a senior bear keeper at Wildwood, added: “Diego spent a fair bit of time in torpor when he was with us. This is a natural bear behaviour where they sleep deeply for weeks or months with only short bursts of activity.

"We’re one of the few wildlife parks in the UK to encourage this really important step. It helped ensure his well-being and comfort during the winter and we hope it will stand him in good stead for his move to Jimmy’s Farm.”

Diego is now making the most of his new 'forever home' in Ipswich.