A historic footbridge in Bristol, known as the 'Banana Bridge' is set to close for 18 months, for two million pounds worth of repairs.

Langton Street Bridge was inspected and assessed in early 2024 and it was decided it needed a full structural refurbishment.

Bristol City Council has said it will close from 13 May and remain fully shut for an 18-month period.

Built in 1883, the Grade II listed iron and steel footbridge spans the New Cut of the River Avon between Bedminster Bridge and Bath Bridge.

It links pedestrians between the north and south of the river.

The bridge is the fourth to be refurbished as part of a five-year programme of major repairs to six bridges that cross the New Cut.

In September 2023, the council reopened the newly restored Gaol Ferry Bridge and, in October 2023, temporarily closed Vauxhall Bridge and Sparke Evans Park Bridge for essential repairs with diversions in place.

The Langton Street Bridge works, that will be carried out by the council’s contractor, Griffiths, will include removing the surface, repairing the steel structure and masonry abutments (the structures that support the bridge), and repainting the bridge.

The length of the repairs will depend on what condition the bridge is in upon further detailed inspection, which is only possible when the full structure can be accessed once it is closed.

In response to the next phase of the project, Councillor Don Alexander, Cabinet Member for Transport, said: “I’m pleased that restoration work will be getting underway on Langton Street Bridge soon.

"The historic footbridge is corroded and needs structural work to safeguard it for future generations. It is part of Bristol’s history and this will be the first time it’s had any major works, other than general maintenance, since 1884.

“We aim to complete the works as quickly as possible. I would like to thank everyone for their continued patience while we progress with our rolling programme of repairs to our New Cut bridges.”

Signs at, and around, the Langton Street Bridge will be installed and letters sent out to local residents and businesses advising them of the upcoming closure ahead of the works.

While it is closed, signposted diversions will direct people either on a route via Bath Bridge on Bath Road or via Bedminster Bridge.

The restoration of Langton Street Bridge will cost up to £2 million, which is being funded by the Department for Transport’s City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement, administered by the West of England Combined Authority.