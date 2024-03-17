‘I want a big old laugh’- Julian Clary visits the West Country 

Play Brightcove video

Julian Clary tells ITV West Country reporter Victoria Davies

"It's a very addictive thing making people laugh," Julian Clary said as he sat down with ITV West Country for a catch-up.

K nown as the master of camp comedy - Julian has been on our screens for decades, but now he's starring in Jesus Christ Superstar at the Bristol Hippodrome.

H e's also preparing for his new stand-up comedy show, where he'll be performing all over the region.

In a sit down with ITV West Country reporter Victoria Davies, he spoke about the shows and the buzz he gets from making people laugh.

Talking about Jesus Christ Superstar, he said: “I am Herod, it’s a great part, I just swan on. He is glamour, but he’s all twisted and he’s a nasty bit of work really.

“With this part, you can bring yourself to it but be the character as well.

“It’s so moving and to be part of such an iconic show with such a talented cast, that’s a thrill for me listening to it every night.”

Moving away from musicals, A Fistful of Clary comes to the region in May - starting in Cheltenham and heading right down to Truro.

Julian said: “It’s the purest form of what I do - it’s me on stage with a microphone being quite rude and quite adult.

“It’s a load of old nonsense but escapism and what I’m interested in is when people laugh proper belly laughs you know, I like that kind of helpless laugh - I want a big old laugh.

“It’s a very addictive thing, making people laugh - it gives you an immediate fix, so you want more of it all the time.”

Away from the spotlight, Julian said his ‘me time’ is gardening and dog-walking.

He said: “A million miles away from camp comedy.

Touching on a West Country link from years gone by, Julian revealed he did Pantomime with our very own Alex Lovell.

He said: “She’s a lovely happy person, and she makes you happy watching her.”