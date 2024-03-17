A police cordon has shut off a road in the centre of Cheltenham where the roof of a building has collapsed.

Access to Imperial Square has been restricted between the A46 junction and the end of the road nearest to the town centre.

A long section of roof fell onto the carriageway and a car damaged in the incident, which happened on the evening of Saturday 16 March.

On X, formerly twitter, Gloucestershire County Council's highways department said: "Imperial Square, Cheltenham has been closed for safety reasons as part of a building has collapsed onto the highway."

Gloucestershire Police has been contacted for comment.

Updates to follow