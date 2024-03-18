Somerset Council's headquarters has been targeted with graffiti by activists over links with an Israeli-based defence contractor.

The building based in Taunton has red paint and slogans painted on the front of the building.

Palestine Action has claimed reponsibility for the graffiti which includes the words ‘Elbit out’ and ‘Evict Elbit’.

Elbit Systems is an Israeli-based defence contractor. It has an advanced manufacturing and development facility in Bristol.

The campaign group Palestine Action has claimed responsibility for the graffiti Credit: ITV News

The landlord of the site, Aztec West 600, is Somerset Council and the authority has previously faced protests related to the issue.

In a statement, the campaign group said: "By taking Elbit's money, our council have Palestinian blood on their hands.

"By default, they've made the whole county of Somerset complicit in the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

"We refuse to stand by whilst the council continue to ignore our requests to evict Elbit.

Red paint splattered on the Taunton building Credit: ITV News

"For the Palestinian people at the other end of Elbit's weapons, we will continue to take action until the council kick Elbit out of Aztec West 600."

A spokesperson for Somerset Council said: "We believe this incident relates to a legacy commercial investment by Sedgemoor District Council which we have already agreed to dispose of.

"While we respect the right of individuals and groups to protest, we strongly condemn this criminal damage on a Grade II listed public building which will need to be removed at taxpayers’ expense."