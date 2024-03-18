Exeter City is seeking a "fun and exuberant individual" to take on the role of its matchday mascot Lexi the Lion.

The League One club said the successful applicant would have "a passion for entertaining and creating memorable experiences," particularly for young fans.

Clive Harrison, Director of Supporter Engagement, said: "The mascots are fantastically appreciated by the families that we very much try to attract to Exeter City over the years.

"Lexi's been with us for four and a half years now, and Grecian about 15 years, so bringing the female mascot in as brother and sister works really well.

"We're seeing a lot more female visitors to Exeter, a lot more young girls coming thanks to women's football so it's really good.

The club said the mascot will play an "integral" role during home matchdays, by engaging with supporters attending the match and being a "positive ambassador".

"When the mascots are out on the pitch, how they interact with the crowd, they really do help with getting the atmosphere going," Mr Harrison added.

Fans at Saturday 16 March's 1-0 home win over Burton Albion said they appreciated the company and energy Grecian and Lexi bring.

One parent said: "The kids really love it and it makes it more appealing to them."

Another said it was "very inclusive" and that they are "very good with the children."

Mark Scott from Barnstaple is in his second season as Grecian the Lion and relishes the role as a supporter of the club.

He said: "It's a childhood dream. I go to a lot of football games, I see the mascots around and you can just mess about and no-one knows it's you so it's a lifelong dream to do it.

"It's fantastic, I absolutely love doing it. The smile it puts on people's faces has fulfilled all my expectations."

The club is also seeking "excellent non-verbal communication skills for when in costume" from the prospective lion.