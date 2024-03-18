The family of a woman who died following a multi-vehicle crash have paid tribute to her, saying she was a "kind, caring and effervescent soul."

Danielle Stevens, 29, died following a collision involving four vehicles on the B4696 Braydon Road, near Ashton Keynes, at around 2:15pm on Friday 15 March.

Her family said they are "truly devastated" by her death.

They said: "We are lost and broken beyond words, as are Dannii's gorgeous girls who have lost their amazing Mummy.

"Dannii was such a kind, caring and effervescent soul and brought all our lives into glorious technicolour.

"Dannii leaves an extensive family and many friends, too many to mention, and we ask for privacy in our grief as we try to come to terms with this tragic loss and shock.

"As a family, we wish to thank everyone for the outpouring of love, kind words and support which is giving us strength at this difficult time."

Wiltshire Police is appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or those with dashcam footage to contact officers.