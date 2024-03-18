The Eden Project in Cornwall has connected with 75,000 students across the globe by delivering live streamed lessons from inside its Rainforest Biome.

Its schools team, based in Cornwall, say the unique lessons have reached students in the UK, Canada, USA, Japan, Portugal and the Netherlands.

Lessons explore the tropics, highlighting important plants and stories that shape the world we live in.

The idea to implement live streamed education at the Eden Project started as a trial with a single smartphone and pair of headphones and quickly gained interest from educators and organisations wishing to collaborate.

Robbie Kirkman, the Eden Project’s Education Team Lead, said: “Running live streams from our Rainforest Biome is an incredible experience and it is amazing to see how well received they are.

"They provide us with an opportunity to fulfil Eden’s mission by engaging with different audiences, connecting them to one another and bringing them closer to the living world.

“To reach more than 75,000 students, many of whom may not have had the chance to visit the Eden Project before, is truly heartening.

"We’ve had some brilliant feedback and we are excited to continue to grow our live stream offering.

The Eden Project Credit: Eden Project

"We are passionate about reaching as many students as possible and would be excited to hear from anyone who wishes to collaborate with us.”

Inclusive lessons are delivered to classrooms both big and small, as well to summer schools and people who may otherwise be unable to attend school due to health reasons.

The next event will see the team hosting a paint-along session with the artist John Dyer.

Taking place at 1.30pm on 27 March, the team will be teaching all about chocolate, while John Dyer paints a cacao tree from inside the Eden Project’s Rainforest Biome.

Those interested in taking part in sessions or working with the Eden Project on future live stream broadcasts can contact the Schools team.