Thousands of runners took part in the Bath Half marathon on Sunday 17 March as the race celebrated its 42nd year.

Organisers said around 20,000 spectators lined the course to cheer on the runners in the event, which they believe is the largest charity fundraising event in the South West.

Race Director Andrew Taylor said: “What a fantastic day! Congratulations to everyone who took part, and it was wonderful to see so much support and celebration for our participants.

Andrew founded the company that runs the race, Running High, with his wife Mel. He added: "Mel and I would like to thank everyone – our staff, our sponsors, our charity partners, our suppliers, and our brilliant volunteers – for all they have done to make the Bath Half such a great event.

The event helps raise millions of pounds for charity and local organisations. Credit: Bath Half

“This was an emotional and unforgettable day for us at our last Bath Half and we know that London Marathon Events will continue to build on our work of the past 25 years.”

Omar Ahmed from the Birchfield Harriers won the men’s division in 1:04:42.

He was followed twelve seconds later by Dylan Evans (Shaftesbury Barnet Harriers), who ran the half marathon in 1:04.54, while Alex Lawrence (Victoria Park & Tower Hamlets AC) came third with a time of 1:05.37.

Becky Briggs of City of Hull AC won the women’s division in 1:14.24, crossing the line thirty seconds ahead of local runner Anna Domville from Team Bath who clocked 1:14.54 with Katie Olding (Thames Valley Harriers) third in 1:15.16.

The Bath Half Marathon is the largest sporting and community event in Bath and raises between £1.75 and £2.5 million pounds each year for a wide range of local, regional and national charities.