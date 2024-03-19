A man from Devon who possessed extreme right wing material has been jailed after admitting numerous terrorism offences.

Harry Parris, from Ivybridge, was told he will serve two years and nine months in prison, after which he will spend the following year on extended licence.

Parris, who lived on Wrangaton Road in Bittaford, was sentenced at Winchester Crown Court on Friday 15 March.

The 22-year-old had previously admitted to publishing statements which could be useful to committing or preparing an act of terrorism, and possessing documents including bomb and gun making manuals, which were of an extreme right-wing ideology.

He pleaded guilty to four counts of encouragement of terrorism under section 1 (2) of the Terrorism Act 2006.

This was alongside another guilty plea to six counts of possession of a document or record containing information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism contrary to Section 58 (1) (b) of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Police: 'These are extremely serious offences but there was no threat to South Devon'

Detective Chief Superintendent Olly Wright, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing South East, said: “We have worked closely with our colleagues in Counter Terrorism Policing South West (CTPSW) to secure the evidence that ensured a strong case against Parris.

“Publishing statements supporting toxic, terrorist ideology, and being in possession of documents like bomb-making manuals are extremely serious offences.

“The evidence gathered gave him no option but to admit to these offences.”

He added: “We do also need the public’s help. If you spot anything that’s not right or have concerns about the actions of individuals, trust your instincts and please report it. You can help us prevent terrorism and save lives.”

Chief Superintendent Roy Linden from Devon and Cornwall Police, added: “We will always treat matters relating to terrorism and extremism seriously, and thoroughly investigate any use of the internet to spread hate and dangerous material.

“These matters are both concerning and serious, but thankfully on this occasion there was no reference or threat to the local community in South Devon.

“If you are concerned about someone’s behaviour please contact us on 101 or in an emergency, dial 999.”