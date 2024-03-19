Police have released an image of three men they would like to speak to following a homophobic attack in Bristol.

The victim suffered a broken eye socket during the incident outside Seamus O'Donnell's bar, St Nicholas Street, on Saturday 20 January.

Avon and Somerset Police officers say the assault happened at around 2am and they are treating it as a hate crime.

Chief Inspector Vicks Hayward-Melen said: “Our investigation into this concerning incident is progressing and we now want to identify the three men in the CCTV image released today, as we believe they can help us with our enquiries.

"If this is you, or if you know who any of the men are, please call us. We will be keeping the victim, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and the owners of the Seamus O’Donnell’s bar updated on the latest developments."

If you can help identify any of the men, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224016520.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.