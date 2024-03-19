Play Brightcove video

Lucy Warren, one of the founders of the project, told ITV West Country the orchestra has helped people feel a sense of belonging

An orchestra in Somerset has formed over a 10-week programme to help people with mental health challenges.

Yeovil's Octagon Theatre has been working with the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, and mental health services Ark and The Watch Project, to create the Somerset Wellbeing Orchestra.

Ark is a community therapeutic day service in Merriott.

The WATCH Project, based in Chard, engages with adults who are socially isolated and face barriers within their community.

Lucy Warren is one of the people behind the orchestra. She said bringing people together with music can have a positive impact on their mental health.

Lucy said: “I think one of the biggest things these projects do is support people’s sense of community, so they’ve gone from a group of individuals to a group who are making music together.

"People grow in confidence so what we really hope is this work supports people’s connection with each other, connection with music, and connection with other strategies that can support their mental health and their wellbeing journeys.”

Sam Mason helps lead the sessions.

Sam Mason has been leading the sessions. She said the group has massively grown in confidence over the last 10 weeks.

Sam said: “It’s always a real pleasure when you meet people at the start of the project and you don’t really have any expectation of what the group’s going to sound like or be like.

“But then as the weeks progress you get to see the group of people really start to come together and merge together, and they’re creating great music which has just been joyous.”

Jamie Peach and Pauline Larcombe already attended Ark regularly when they found out about the orchestra.

They decided to jump at the opportunity to be involved, despite having no musical experience.

Pauline said: “It helps with your mood a lot. You can have calming music if you’re a bit anxious and music to lift your mood.

The group have met weekly since January.

“I was nervous [when I started] yes, but I soon got into it, it’s great fun and enjoyable.”

James said: “[I was] ‘recorder at school’ type level. That was about it.

“I’ve been coming here for about a year now, it just helps me grow with my mental health and sort of help me get back on track and socialise again so it’s been a good experience for that.

“Before I wouldn’t really talk to anyone, whereas now I’m happy to pick up any instrument. I’m enjoying it, and having a lot more fun, and really going for it now.”

Sophie is a volunteer with The WATCH Project in Chard. She said music is a great leveller, and therefore goes hand in hand with mental health.

"It’s really good at bringing people together."

Sophie said: “I think it’s a way of bringing people together where you don’t necessarily have to say how you feel. It’s a bonding experience - if people are singing the same song, or playing music, you’ve got to listen to each other and interact with each other.

“I think on that foundation you’re able to grow a relationship with that person and have a connection and then it’s more likely that you’re going to share how you feel and talk about things like that, so it’s really good at bringing people together.”

On Tuesday 19 March, the group met for the final time to perform in front of family and friends. When asked if there would be similar programmes in the future, Lucy said: “Watch this space.”