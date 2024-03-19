Police have issued new photos in an appeal to find a man who has been missing from Bristol for more than two weeks.

Jack O’Sullivan was last seen at about 3.15am in the area of Brunel Lock Road/Brunel Way on Saturday 2 March.

He is described as white, around 5ft 10ins, of slim build, with short brown hair. He was wearing a quilted green/brown Barbour jacket over a beige woollen jumper, with navy chinos and brown leather trainers with white soles.

Officers want to speak to anyone who was driving on the Cumberland Basin around the time of his last sighting.

A map of the Brunel Lock Road/Brunel Way area, in Bristol, with a triangle showing Jack’s last confirmed sighting. Credit: Avon & Somerset Police

Avon and Somerset Police Det Insp Jason Chidgey said it was a "extremely distressing time" for Mr O'Sullivan's loved ones.

He said: “We’re keen for the public to focus on the time of the last confirmed sighting and we still want to speak to anyone driving on the Cumberland Basin around this time, as well as anyone driving outbound towards Ashton, as they may have dashcam footage which could help us.

“We previously issued a CCTV image showing a person in Hotwell Road at around 5.40am the same day. Following further enquiries, we’ve now established this was not Jack.

“We’re in daily contact with Jack’s family to keep them updated on the progress of our investigation and to ensure they have the help and support they need.

"To date we’ve carried out an extensive CCTV trawl as well as searches of the local area, including the deployment of our specialist dive team to search the river Avon."

The force have asked anyone with any information to call 999 and give the reference number 5224055172, or can contact them online through their website.