Bath and North East Somerset Council has warned traders they could face court action if they sell illegal vaping products, or sell to underage buyers.

It follows the prosecution of three traders by the council's Trading Standards Department.

Magistrates heard how a 15-year-old volunteer working with the council’s Trading Standards team was sold the products in August last year.

It is illegal to sell vapes and e-cigarettes to anyone under the age of 18.

Brian Ede, owner of Rings and Things market stall in Green Park Station, and Poonnambalam Murali, owner of the Costcutter and PKT Stores in Radstock, admitted selling vaping products to under 18s.

Ede was fined £108 for the offence and ordered to pay costs totalling £750 and a victim surcharge of £43 after the sale from his premises.

Following sales to the volunteer at both of his premises, Murali was fined £322 for each offence and ordered to pay costs of £1569 and a victim surcharge of £250.

The teenager was also sold vaping products in Costcutter on Wells Road, Radstock Credit: Google

Yuvi Private Limited, which runs Bishop Sutton Post Office, also pleaded guilty to offences under the Nicotine Inhaling Products (Age of Sale and Proxy Purchasing) Regulations 2015.

At the post office, officers additionally found vapes for sale which contained nicotine liquid in quantities above the two millilitre legally allowed limit.

The illegal vapes were seized. Yuvi Private Limited pleaded guilty to this offence under the Tobacco and Related Products Regulations 2016 and the magistrates ordered the illegal vapes be forfeited and destroyed.

Yuvi Private Limited was fined £160 for the underage sales offence and £484 for the sale of the illegal vapes. They were ordered to pay £1781 costs and a victim surcharge of £260.

It is illegal to sell vapes and e-cigarettes to anyone under the age of 18 Credit: Nicholas T Ansell/PA

Councillor Tim Ball, cabinet member for neighbourhood services, said: “Our Trading Standards team is working hard to stop vapes being made available to under 18s.

"Our test purchasing exercise showed that most traders in our area are complying with the law and did not sell to our underage volunteer which is good news, however we will continue to make checks on retailers that sell vapes so we can protect consumers from illegal activity and products."

Anyone concerned about illegal, or underage sales of age-restricted goods should report it to Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice Consumer Service helpline on 0808 223 1133.