A 19-year-old motorcyclist has died in a crash in Devon.

Emergency services were called to a single-vehicle collision on Brixham Road, in Paignton, at around 7:30pm on Tuesday 19 March.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the motorcyclist, a local man, died at the scene.

Officers said his next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Local officers and roads policing officers attended the scene and conducted a thorough investigation.

"The road was closed for several hours whilst the investigation took place."

Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage or anyone who witnessed the collision to contact the force "as soon as possible".