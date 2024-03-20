New cameras on a hospital site in Devon have allowed mental health patients to follow the lives of local wildlife.

Two special wildlife cameras have been installed in the grounds of Langdon Hospital in Dawlish and the first video footage is expected soon.

The first still images of a badger, fox and rabbit have just been shared. The hospital has extensive grounds and is a haven for wildlife.

A robin was among the first animals caught on camera Credit: Devon Partnership NHS Trust

The special cameras have been funded by the Devon Partnership NHS Trust Charity.

Patients from the hospital have been involved in setting-up the cameras and are already helping another project by planting hedgerow trees.

Both projects help to bring patients closer to nature and provide a connection to the outside world.

Mr Badger braved the chilly temperatures earlier this month for an early-hours stroll Credit: Devon Partnership NHS Trust

As a secure mental health hospital, many patients do not have the freedom to experience nature in the same way that most of us take for granted.

The hedgerow project is also increasing biodiversity on the hospital grounds.

Alex Watkins, Technical Instructor, who works with patients on the hedgerow project, said: “We are blessed at Langdon to have some wonderful outdoor space.

"The patients have seen many different types of wildlife on the site. This includes deer, badgers and many different types of birds, so we are quietly confident we can expect to capture some of these over the course of the seasons."