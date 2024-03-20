Devon woman becomes real-life 'robin whisperer'

Play Brightcove video

Dawn Kiff told ITV West Country the birds 'give her comfort'

A woman who started feeding robins during her coffee breaks has now got a new gang of feathered friends.

Dawn Kiff, from Devon, works as a street sweeper and said she regularly sees wildlife during her shifts.

She said she was working in Smuggler's Tunnel, in Shaldon, when a robin flew over and sat next to her.

"I was sat down having my coffee and croissant, and then suddenly there was this little bird," she said.

"He sat down next to me, and I gave him a bit of croissant and he took it, then I gave him another bit and he took it again."

The little birds have learnt her routine. Credit: Dawn Kiff

Dawn said when she came back the next day, the robin - who she named Robbie - was waiting for her.

She started to take videos and photos of the encounters to share on social media, and said she "couldn't believe" how many people loved the pictures.

Dawn said she feels "privileged" to be able to spend time watching the robins, and it's made her job "more enjoyable."

Robins can be very tame, as Dawn can see! Credit: Dawn Kiff

She explained: "My mum passed away in September. I loved her to pieces, and she knew my job was really hard.

"When a robin came along, I thought that’s a gift from my mum. It makes me quite emotional talking about it because I miss her dearly."

She added: "These robins have given me such comfort, and I’ve been talking to little Robbie and his little family. It’s a very spiritual thing for me. I’m a very lucky lady."