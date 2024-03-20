A murder investigation has begun after a woman was found dead at a property in Plymouth.

Police were called to an address on Rendle Street, at around 7:30pm on Monday 18 March following concerns about a woman's welfare.

The woman, who was in her 50s, died at the scene. Devon and Cornwall Police said the her next of kin have been informed, but formal identification is yet to take place.

A man in his 60s, from Plymouth, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

The force said a scene guard remains in place at the property while house-to-house enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Neil Blanchard said: "We are in the early stages of our enquiries but have made one arrest. At this time we believe this to be an isolated incident and that the parties are known to each other."

Police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.