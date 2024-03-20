Play Brightcove video

Reuben told ITV News' Ben McGrail he wanted to 'make the world a better place'.

A 7 year-old boy from Taunton has said he wants to 'make the world a better place' by picking up litter and encouraging his friends to do the same.

Reuben Norman has taken it upon himself to do regular rubbish collecting both at his school and in the surrounding neighbourhood.

As well as the litter-picking, Reuben is also raising money to help buy new equipment for Minerva Primary School so his friends can join him.

He said: "I want to make the world a better place. Every day when I bring my litter-picking equipment I pick up litter on my way to school."

When asked why he does it, he said: "Happy and sad that people litter."

His mum, Emily Howard, said: "We've been going out every day - after school, on the weekends. We're very proud of him."

Head at Minerva Primary School, Gareth Nation, said: "He's an inspiration, Reuben's a real inspiration to others. He's an absolute delight, he's a role model pupil to others, he demonstrates our values on a daily basis, which is wonderful."