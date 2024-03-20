Play Brightcove video

Catherine O'Sullivan, Jack's mother, told ITV News' Robert Murphy the unanswered questions are leaving them 'in despair'

The parents of a 22-year-old student who went missing nearly three weeks ago have said locating his phone may help them find out what's happened to him.

Jack O'Sullivan was last seen walking near Bristol's city centre, along Brunel Lock Road, just after 3am on Saturday 2 March.

He phoned a friend in the minutes afterwards and answered his handset when she returned his call.

When his parents, Catherine and Alan, from Flax Bourton, awoke after 5am and realised he hadn't come home, they used an app to see where he was.

This showed Jack - or at least his phone - was in Granby Hill in Hotwells, a few streets uphill from the docks.

Jack O'Sullivan was last seen near Bristol docks.

"It just doesn't make any sense," said Jack's mother, Catherine.

"That would be my appeal really would be if somebody picked up a phone for whatever reason or passed a smashed phone or anything, that would give us an indication of where that phone went."

She added: "We're in a living hell, the tragedy of Jack not being here is killing us. But the unanswered questions are confusing us to the point of despair."

Alan and Catherine O'Sullivan believe Jack's phone could provide a clue to his whereabouts.

Det Insp Jason Chidgey of Avon & Somerset Police said: "We have dedicated hours of time in conducting foot patrols, CCTV trawls, extensive searches by the police dive team of the River Avon.

"We are now appealing for the public's help to help us identify if the individual in the CCTV is Jack as we continue to trace his movements.

"Even if you don't remember seeing anyone, check your dashcam footage, if you have it, as that may have picked something up."

Jack is white, 5ft 10ins tall, slim build with short, brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a quilted Barbour jacket over a beige woollen jumper, navy chinos and brown leather trainers with white soles.