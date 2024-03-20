Three teenagers have been handed custodial sentences after a man was stabbed in a "frenzied and sustained" attack.

Emergency services were called to the park area between Baldwin Road and Monmouth Road, in Taunton, just before 3:30pm on Saturday 18 February 2023.

A man, in his 20s, was found with multiple stab wounds, but his injuries were not life-threatening or life-changing.

Hamza Mahmoud, 19, and Faisal Uriakhail and Zaeden Perkins, who were both 17 at the time of the offence but have since turned 18, were charged and first appeared in court on Monday 20 February 2023.

The trio, who are all from Taunton, appeared at Bristol Crown Court for sentencing on Friday 15 March after previously admitting wounding with intent.

Mahmoud was sentenced to five years and three months in detention, Uriakhail to five years and Perkins to four years.

Sentencing, His Honour Judge Edward Burgess KC described the three-on-one attack as "frenzied and sustained".

DC Natalie Norman, and officer in the case, said: "The attack happened in a residential area and must have been shocking for families living nearby.

"I hope the custodial sentences for these young adults will reassure the community how seriously the criminal justice system takes knife crime."

Avon and Somerset Police said they are working closely with partners in education, health and social care, and local authorities through local Violence Reduction Partnerships (VRP) to address the issue of young people carrying knives.

They encouraged the public to make a report if they know of anything that suggests serious violence may take place - whether it’s someone in possession of a knife, or someone they are worried may be at risk.