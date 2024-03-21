The family of a 76-year-old man who died after a hit-and-run have thanked those who tried to save him.

Phillip Cole, from Knowle West, was on Ilminster Avenue in Bristol when he was hit by a van at about 9.10am on Thursday 18 January.

He was taken to hospital after the collision but despite several weeks of treatment he died on on 23 February.

In a statement, his family said: “Our lives were turned upside down the day Phil was left injured on the road.

The family have thanked those who tried to save Phillip. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

“Seeing him every day fighting for his life in intensive care was heart-breaking. He fought for five weeks but the injuries he sustained were just too much to recover from.

“Words cannot describe the pain and suffering caused. It feels like we have been living in a nightmare for the past few months, still with no sign of it ending.

“We would like to thank everyone who tried to save Phil’s life both at the scene and during his time in hospital.”

Three days after the collision a 32-year-old man was arrested and he has since been released on bail.

Enquiries into the collision continue.