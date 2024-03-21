Cheltenham’s ice rink lost more than £74,000 last year despite welcoming 30,000 visitors over a six-week period.

The ice rink was set up at Imperial Gardens from 17 November until New Year’s Day. In that time it welcomed 30,000 skaters.

Despite this, Cheltenham Borough Council’s spending on the ice rink exceeded income by £74,276.

On a more positive note, council leaders say during this time £1.6m was spent in the town by all those visiting the ice rink.

Economic development, culture, tourism and well-being cabinet member Max Wilkinson said the ice rink was successful in influencing visits and bringing new money into the town centre during the Christmas period, an important time for businesses.

He said: "This additional money supports 13 full time equivalent jobs or 17 estimated actual jobs in the town.

"83 per cent of all those who had visited Cheltenham ice rink said it had been the main reason for their visit to Cheltenham/coming into the town.

" For a number of reasons, which will be set out in detail in a report to the April cabinet meeting, in 2023/24 expenditure exceeded income, requiring an investment by the council of £74,276.

" However, this does not take into account the wider economic benefits I’ve already mentioned, nor the impact on our own car park income.

" The economic impact analysis of the event shows a return on investment of approximately £11.50 per £1.00 invested by the council."

Credit: Carmelo Garcia, Local Democracy Reporting Service