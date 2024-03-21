Kill the Bill protesters meet in Bristol three years on from notorious riots

Play Brightcove video

A protest has taken place in Bristol three years on from the Kill the Bill marches in 2021.

At that time, hundreds of people marched through the city to protest the new Policing, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which changed how demonstrations were policed.

Things turned violent - police vehicles were torched and more than 40 officers were injured.

So far, 42 people have been jailed for their roles in the rioting, with their combined prison sentences totalling more than 112 years.

Protesters took to the streets on 21 March 2024.

What is 'Kill the Bill'?

Before the Policing, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill was tabled, police had to show a protest may result in “serious public disorder, serious damage to property or serious disruption to the life of the community” before they could put restrictions on it.

It was passed in 2022 and protesters could be fined £2,500 if refuse to follow police directions about how they should conduct their protest.

Those against the bill have argued that the amendments are a danger to freedom of speech and the right to peaceful protest as demonstrators could face harsh penalties.

However, the Government says the changes to protesting in the bill are to balance the rights of protesters with the rights of others to go about their business unhindered.

On Thursday 21 March 2024 there was a demonstration at Bridewell Police Station, three years on from when protests turned into rioting in Bristol.

Campaign group Justice for Bristol Protesters wants Avon and Somerset Police to be held accountable for their actions that night.

Rachel, a spokesperson for the group, said: “It's three years on; some of our loved ones are still in prison while others are out but are traumatised by their experiences at the hands of the police and British legal system.

"Three years on and still no justice"

"We continue to campaign for justice and truth for the Kill The Bill protesters. Meanwhile, not a single police officer has been held to account for their brutal actions.”

Kat Hobbs, a spokesperson for the Network for Police Monitoring, said: “It’s outrageous that no officers have been held accountable for their actions that night.

"Now more than ever, the right to protest is under critical threat and the police response to anyone standing up to an expansion of their powers has been to attack and then punish them.”

In response, an Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said: "We reject any suggestion that we did not facilitate peaceful demonstrations on the day of the riot.

"Our officers faced real violence and hostility as they put themselves on the line to keep the public safe and restore order, as a minority of people engaged in wanton violence, damage and disorder.

“We formally recorded 10 complaints relating to officers’ conduct on the night of the riot. All were subject to a thorough review by our Professional Standards Department, and the service level was deemed to be acceptable (three had been referred to the IOPC, but they were deemed suitable for a local investigation).”