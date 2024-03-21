Play Brightcove video

A police cordon remains in place on Rendle Street, Plymouth.

A large police presence remains on a street in Plymouth as officers investigate the suspected murder of a woman in her 50s.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called around 7.30pm on Monday 18 March following a concern of welfare for a woman at an address on Rendle Street.

The woman in her 50s was pronounced deceased at the scene and her next-of-kin have been informed.

Formal identification is yet to take place.

A 60-year-old man from Plymouth was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been released on police bail while further enquiries are being carried out.

Detectives from the Force Major Crime Investigation Team are conducting enquiries to establish the circumstances of the woman’s death.

A scene guard remains in place at the property.

The woman was found at an address on Rendle Street in Plymouth Credit: ITV West Country

Detective Inspector Neil Blanchard said: “We are in the early stages of our enquiries.

"We would ask anyone who may have information about this incident to please get in touch.

“The public will see an increased presence in the area while we conduct our enquiries over the next day or so."

Please contact police online or by telephone on 101, quoting crime reference 50240065531.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers via the charity’s website or by telephone on 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…