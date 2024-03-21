Play Brightcove video

Watch as the three beaver kits are released into their new enclosure at the Cornish Seal Sanctuary

Three orphaned beavers have been moved to their new home after being cared for by the Cornish Seal Sanctuary.

The kits, which have been named Aspen, Sorrell and Buttercup, have been relocated to land near to the Helford River.

Staff from the Seal Sanctuary say the new four-acre habitat is full of all the natural resources that the beavers need and will encourage them to start building new dams, beaver ponds and felling trees.

The beavers joined the Cornish Seal Sanctuary from The Beaver Trust in Scotland last November after being found on private land.

The beavers have been cared for by staff at the Cornish Seal Sanctuary. Credit: Cornish Seal Sanctuary

After spending four months in the Beaver nursery, all three kits are showing 'brilliant beaver behaviour' and are ready to explore their bigger enclosure.

Aspen, Sorrell and Buttercup will stay in the four-acre habitat at the Seal Sanctuary for around two years.

Conservation Coordinator at the Seal Sanctuary Grace Jones said: “It was fantastic to see our three beaver kits being transported to their new larger habitat at the sanctuary.

"Watching them adapt and grow up over the past few months has been a real pleasure for our teams.

"All three kits are showing signs of brilliant beaver behaviour, and we can’t wait to see how they get on in their new surroundings.

"Our beaver project makes up a vital part of our conservation work here at the sanctuary, and to see this wonderful success from our rehabilitation project has been incredible."

The charity are offering Beaver Tours for visitors who will be able to see how busy the animals have been.

The tours will run from 1 May until 1 September.