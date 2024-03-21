Play Brightcove video

Watch Charlotte Gay's report

A helicopter flypast has been held to commemorate four naval aircrew who died in a crash on a clifftop in Cornwall 50 years ago.On 21 March 1974 a Sea King helicopter based at Culdrose collided into at Beagles Point on the Lizard.

The four men on board were Capt Kenneth (KJ) McDonald , Sub Lt Stephen Johnson, Sub Lt Edward Wild and Leading Seaman Brian Sharpe.

Four crosses for each of the men who died while carrying out night exercises around the Cornish Coast in 1974. Credit: ITV News

The daughter of Brian Sharpe read a tribute to her father as part of the memorial service.

Pamela Puncher says after many years the anniversary no longer is a sad date.

"Today is my granddaughter's first birthday."Last year, when she was born, it felt like a final gift from my dad that he'd found a way to let me close all those wounds that healed and to make this day not a sad day, but a day to have a reason to remember him happy."

Norma Hammill, who lives close to the crash site, says she remembered the "thick fog everywhere" that night and the sounds coming from the clifftop.

"It was like a mini earthquake, everywhere was shaking and rattling and then a massive big bang."

It was only later when Norma realised a woman she has served as a greengrocer earlier that day was married to one of the deceased crew, Capt KJ McDonald, and it was their wedding anniversary on the day he died.

"I thought, 'oh my God, I've just spoken to his wife four or five hours before'. And that upset me more than anything."

Pilots of the Merlin Helicopter looking out at the decommissioned Sea King now based in Portland Dorset Credit: RNAS Culdrose

The crash was officially recorded as an accident by the coroner.

Commanding Officer, Cmdr Chris Jones says while technology has come a long way today's sailors still risk their lives as part of their duties."Aviation and flying helicopters over the sea is a dangerous activity. That's why we train in difficult conditions, a low level leg with the sea in poor weather. We do that so we can operate far from land, inhospitable environment, potentially facing enemy. But the way we we mitigate any risks to that is to have top notch training and equipment."

The flypast included a decommissioned Sea King helicopter which used to be based at RNAS Culdrose and now owned by HeliOps Portland Dorset.

It was joined by a Merlin Mk2 Helicopter from 824 Naval Air Squadron, the aircraft model that succeeded the sea king in active duties.