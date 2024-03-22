Play Brightcove video

The fire was caught on camera (video from BPM Media)

A recycling centre in Bristol remains closed after an accidental fire broke out.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service was called to the Hartcliffe Way centre in Knowle just after 9:30am on Friday 22 March.

The blaze was contained to one of the recycling bays and extinguished by four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus.

Following the incident, Avon Fire and Rescue Service said: "Two fire engines from Bedminster were in attendance.

"The cause of the fire is thought to be accidental ignition."

Bristol Waste Company, which manages the site, has issued a warning to anyone disposing of batteries following the incident.

It said: "Our Hartcliffe Way reuse and recycling centre is currently closed to the public after a fire in one of the recycling containers just after 9:30 this morning.

"The fire was contained to one of the recycling bays and fire crews, attending the scene quickly, were able to extinguish it.

"Our teams followed established emergency procedures, and there were no injuries. We are grateful also for the quick response by the fire service.

"This incident highlights just how important is it to correctly dispose of potentially hazardous materials and items containing batteries.

"Always: remove batteries from small electronics such as vapes, electric toothbrushes and toys.

"Never: put batteries in with incorrect recycling (including metal and cans) or general waste, including your outdoor wheelie bin."

The site is currently being monitored and Bristol Waste Company has said it will provide an update when the recycling centre reopens to the public.

In the meantime the Avonmouth reuse and recycling centre is open as usual and will be accepting visitors who had booked a visit to Hartcliffe Way.