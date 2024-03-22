A former police officer from Weston-super-Mare is facing a hearing over accusations he had sex with a vulnerable woman whilst on duty.

PC Alexander Alderson, who was based in Weston-super-Mare, faces a misconduct hearing at Avon & Somerset Constabulary headquarters in Portishead on Tuesday 26 March.

He is accused of having sex with a vulnerable woman, and sending her a series of sexually explicit messages.

An official notice from the force said: “The former officer had sexual intercourse with a woman who he knew was vulnerable.

"On 2 January 2023, whilst on duty and on police premises, the former officer took three inappropriate photographs of himself in police issued uniform and sent these images to the woman via WhatsApp.

“The former officer also sent a series of sexually explicit messages and referred to the woman in a demeaning and degrading manner.

“A series of messages were also sent to the woman, which included graphic descriptions of sexual encounters that the former officer said he had with other females.

“If proven, the allegations would amount to gross misconduct.”

The hearing is set to last one day.

Credit: Local democracy reporting service / Adam Postans