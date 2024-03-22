Play Brightcove video

Watch as the local community in Knowle West come together to mourn Mason Rist

The funeral of a teenager stabbed to death in Bristol was held today (Friday 22 March).

People gathered in Knowle West to celebrate the life of Mason Rist, 15, who was killed along with his friend Max Dixon, 16, in January 2024.

Escorting the 15-year-old on his final journey was his family, dressed in the Liverpool kit - to honour their football-loving teenager.

Every seat was taken inside Knowle Methodist Church. Those that couldn't sit, stood outside.

A community united in grief

Rev Sally Spencer said: "Mason was clearly a child and a young man and he was secure in the love of his family, who had good friends and who knew what he liked and who he was.

Hundreds gathered to pay their respects.

“There were three things that Mason particularly liked - his play station, sports cars, and Liverpool FC."

Mason Rist and his 16 year old best friend Max Dixon were stabbed to death near their home in Knowle West at the end of January.

"I miss you so much"

Chloe Rist, Mason's sister, said: “No one could make me cry with laughter and belly-laugh like he could.

"He was so entertaining to be around, and I always knew my time with him was precious.

"I am grateful to have 15 good years with him, and I know you’re safe now, with your best friend Max.

"You will always have a special place in our hearts, and we thank you for being you and for all the amazing times you gave us.”

Ross Rist, his brother, said: "We will meet again one day, I miss you so much little bro."

For a boy who loved Liverpool, their anthem ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ was a fitting tribute to end the service.

To honour Mason, white doves were released - a symbol of hope and peace - for a community which has suffered so much pain.

On Thursday 21 March a private funeral for Max Dixon was held South Bristol Crematorium.