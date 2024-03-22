A horse whisperer from Devon has been found guilty of killing her husband by stabbing him in the back with a knife.

Christine Rawle, 69, killed Ian Rawle, 72, at their home in Braunton on 21 August 2022.

Exeter Crown Court heard that Mr Rawle then followed his wife of 29 years for a hundred yards telling her to remove the knife, before collapsing and dying from the wound.

Prosecutors claimed the case was “as clear a case of murder as you are likely to find”, and said Rawle attacked her husband in a “fit of temper” during an argument about land at their £800,000 home.

The court heard Rawle and her husband had a dysfunctional marriage and likened them to the Roald Dahl characters The Twits.

Rawle did not give evidence during the trial but her legal team insisted she was acting in self-defence following years of physical and psychological abuse from her husband.

Judge James Adkin will sentence Rawle, who remains in custody, at Exeter Crown Court at 2pm on Friday 22 March.