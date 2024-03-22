Volunteers at a hospice in Gloucestershire have spent this week fishing memorials and sentimental items out of a lake, after vandals targeted its garden.

The Sue Ryder Leckhampton Court Hospice gardens in Cheltenham were vandalised in the early hours of Tuesday 19 March.

When the hospice team arrived that morning, they found totem poles, which had been created and painted to record the life stories of patients, upended and thrown into the water.

Hand-sewn cushions, created by a volunteer sewing group had also been destroyed.

The team has spent the remainder of the week, ahead of its Easter fundraising event, clearing up the mess.

Elise Hoadley, service director at Sue Ryder Leckhampton Court Hospice, said: “It is quite unbelievable that we have suffered such mindless vandalism within our peaceful hospice grounds.

"Our gardens provide sanctuary for our patients, families, volunteers, and supporters, and those who come here to remember loved ones we have cared for.

“Not only this, but the senseless act has taken place a few days ahead of our fundraising Spring Fayre – a time when we open our grounds to visitors to come in, enjoy the gardens and help raise vital funds for dying and grieving people who need our charity’s care and support.

"Our wonderful team of gardening volunteers work incredibly hard to nurture our beautiful gardens ensuring it is a place of tranquility for patients, families and staff."

Head gardener at Sue Ryder Leckhampton Court Hospice, David Bills, added: “Instead of focusing on tidying the grounds, our staff and volunteers have had to work hard fishing items out of our lake and repairing the mindless damage caused.

"There are nesting ducks on our lake, whose routines would have been disrupted by all of this despite how carefully we have worked.

“Our volunteer gardeners pour their hearts into these gardens, nurturing it as it has nurtured the spirits of those in our care.

"To see it marred in such a way is so disheartening. Especially at a time when we have been working hard to make sure the grounds look their best for all the visitors we hope to welcome to our Spring Fayre this weekend being held in the hospice grounds.”

Gloucestershire Police is currently investigating the incident.

A spokesperson for the force said: " We received a report on Wednesday morning (20 March) that vandalism had taken place at Sue Ryder Care's Leckhampton Court Hospice in Cheltenham.

"It was reported that a number of items within the garden area of the site had been damaged and thrown into the pond at some point between 8pm on Tuesday (19 March) and 8am on Wednesday (20 March).

"Officers have been conducting patrols in the area and anyone with information about what happened or who witnessed any suspicious activity is asked to report this by completing an online form quoting incident 158 of 20 March"