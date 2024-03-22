Somerset walk goes hilariously wrong when cows block path

Play Brightcove video

Watch the hilarious moment here (video from @catherinecorr)

A group of Somerset friends got themselves into a tricky situation when cows blocked their path on a countryside walk.

The group was walking to The Hunters Rest, in Clutton, for a roast dinner on Sunday 17 March.

On the way, a bull and cows blocked their path, meaning that the only way around was over a stream.

What followed was a video that’s been making people hundreds of people laugh.

Before filming started, Shatni Jackman had managed to cross the stream, but with great difficulty and water up to her waist.

The video starts with Amanda Smith attempting to cross the stream when she falls backwards.

Cathy Judge then reaches out to try and help Amanda but ends up slipping and finding herself completely underwater.

In the video, the group's dogs are running around frantically, people are trying to pull them out, all while onlookers say “I’m definitely not going that way!”