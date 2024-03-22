A toilet block in Cornwall has sold for £169,000 at auction, more than eight times its original guide price of £20,000.

The public toilets, which overlook St Michael's Mount and Mount's Bay, were sold by auctioneers on behalf of Cornwall Council.

Located on the coast path at Long Rock, near Penzance the conveniences come with 0.12 acres of land.

The former toilet block is on a 0.12 acre lot (Credit: BPM Media)

Speaking ahead of the auction, Katie Semmens, of Clive Emson Land and Property, said purchasing the former block of toilets was a "rare and exciting opportunity."

She said: "Located in a truly spectacular position on the seafront, the public conveniences boast stunning views towards St Michael's Mount and Mount's Bay.

“Occasionally these types of properties come to auction although rarely in this type of location. They may offer a variety of future uses, all subject to all necessary consents."

It is not the first time a loo with a view has sold in Cornwall. A former toilet block in Newlyn with a sea view sold for £73,000 in 2018 - nearly five times the asking price.