Two people have been sentenced for their role in a fatal Forest of Dean collision.

Terri-Ann Marshall, aged 36 and a mother-of-two, lost her life after the crash on the B4228 near Sling around 5:15pm on 28 January 2022.

Her family said: “She was a larger than life character who lit up the room wherever she went”.

Two men were racing their cars, reaching speeds of up to 100mph. One of them lost control and collided head on with another car, killing Ms Marshall.

Tom Hill, aged 32, and of Ross on Wye, was sentenced for causing death by dangerous driving. He was given seven years and six months in prison. He was also disqualified from driving for eight years and six months.

Lyndon Parsons, aged 26 and of St Briavels in Lydney, was sentenced for causing death by dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice. He was sentenced to eight years in prison. He was disqualified from driving for nine years.

Lucy Alexander, aged 23 and of Monmouth, was also sentenced to a nine months suspended sentence, for perverting the course of justice.