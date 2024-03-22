A woman has been charged after a teenager died from being hit by a car outside a school.

Ivy Mwangi, 52, from North Swindon, has been charged with causing death by careless driving and causing death by driving a vehicle without a licence and insurance.

Harry Parker, 14, died in hospital after being hit by a car on Akers Way, in Swindon, on 25 November 2022.

Mwangi is due to appear at Swindon Magistrates Court on Tuesday 26 March.

