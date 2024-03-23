A search is underway for three children who have been reported missing from Cheltenham.

Officers are concerned for the welfare of three-year-old Pauly-Boi, five-year-old Jolene and eight-year-old Betsy.

The children, who are believed to be with their mother Jessica, were last seen at 12pm yesterday (Friday 22 March), and their whereabouts is unknown.

Pauly-Boi has dark blonde hair, Joelene has mousey brown hair and Betsy has long blonde hair. It is currently unknown what they are wearing.

Their mother Jessica is described as being tall, of a slim build and has a pale complexion.

Officers have been conducting a number of enquiries to locate the children and their mother as there is a court order preventing them from being in the care of their parents.

A/Detective Inspector Faye Bennett has made a direct appeal saying: “I am appealing directly to Jessica or anyone who may be with the children to make contact with us immediately.

" We want to check that the children are safe and well and would urge anyone with information to please make contact with the police.”

Anyone who has seen the children or knows of their whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 343 of 22 March. Please dial 999 if they are present at the time.

You can also give information through the Missing People charity on 116 000 or you can find out more information through the charity's website www.missingpeople.org.uk.

