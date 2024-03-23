Play Brightcove video

Mum Leanne told ITV News' Victoria Davies bleed kits should be readily available.

Family and friends of a 16-year-old boy stabbed to death in Bristol have walked from Weston-super-Mare to Bristol to raise money so more bleed kits can be installed.

Max Dixon died alongside his 15-year-old best friend Mason Rist, near their homes in Knowle West, at the end of January.

Max's mother Leanne Ekland said: "Tragically I lost my son a few months back. A bleed kit could have saved him.

"It is sad that we have to do this walk to raise money for bleed kits but we need people to be aware that we need these kits to be readily available. People need to be able to know how to use them.

"It is just really important to me, it means something to me. I want Max's name out there and Mason's name out there and if something positive can come out of that, that is what I want."

Bleed kits are designed to provide bystanders with the tools they need to stop life-threatening bleeding until paramedics arrive, potentially saving lives.

Max's friends and family said they wanted to take part in the charity walk to do their bit in the battle against knife crime.

Max's stepfather Trevor Silk said: It is about raising awareness to get people stop using knives. Put the knives down basically.

"If we can stop people getting stabbed it is the best thing because it ruins people's lives."

Max's mother Leanne praised the community of Knowle West for helping her through the pain of losing her son.

"To be honest I am not coping but it is the community helping to push me through each day," she said.

"It has impacted my life but it has also impacted my family, my friends and the whole community. I'm just trying to take one day at a time."