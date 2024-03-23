A kayaker has been rescued from a treacherous area known as the "Devil's Frying Pan" in west Cornwall.

He was left hanging onto the rocks after falling off his kayak on Thursday morning, off the coast of the Lizard peninsula.

The woman with him called for help and an RNLI lifeboat volunteer swam into the cave to assist the man to the rescue vessel.

He was uninjured and coastguards praised the pair for having the right kit to call for help.

The RNLI Lizard Lifeboat was called a spot known as The Devils Frying Pan. The woman guided the crew into the cave where the man had capsized.

The kayaker's companion stayed at the scene to help the RNLI crew Credit: Lizard RNLI

The lifeboat crew brought out their smaller two-person rigid inflatable boat but still could not reach the man.

After being transferred to the bigger lifeboat, he was checked over by the lifeboat crew and then by waiting paramedics and was given the all clear.

Two HM Coastguard rescue teams and a local fishing boat also responded.

