A man has suffered what are believed to be life-changing injuries after being punched outside a nightclub in Bridgwater.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday 23 March and detectives from Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Police say they were called shortly before 1.15am by the ambulance service to a report that a man had been punched to the floor and knocked unconscious outside the Palace Nightclub in Penel Orlieu.

The victim, aged in his 40s, was taken to hospital with head injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening but are believed to be life-changing. His family have been informed.

A 31-year-old man from Bridgwater has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm without intent and remains in police custody.

If you witnessed the incident or have any footage of it which could help the investigation, please contact 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224074760, or complete the online appeals form.

You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.