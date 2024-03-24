Air ambulances have been called to an incident in Plymouth today (Sunday 24 March).

It happened at around 9:45am on Victoria Road in the St Budeaux area of the city.

A spokeswoman for South Western Ambulance Service said: "We received a 999 call at 9.44am this morning (Sunday 24 March) regarding an incident in Plymouth.

"We dispatched three double crewed land ambulances, two air ambulances, two Operations Officers and a rapid response vehicle."

Traffic monitoring website Inrix said: "Victoria Road in both directions closed, slow traffic due to accident investigation work from Row Lane (St Budeaux) to A38 The Parkway (St Budeaux Junction, Plymouth). Road has been closed since around 11am this morning."

Devon and Cornwall Police have been contacted for more information.

