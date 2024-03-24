A woman and a five-year-old child have died after a crash in Plymouth this morning, Sunday 24 March.

The incident happened on Victoria Road, St Budeaux, at around 9.45am.

Police, fire and ambulance services were called to the scene, following reports that a vehicle had collided with two pedestrians.

Two air ambulances were seen landing in a park nearby and South Western Ambulance Service confirmed that three land ambulances were also sent to Victoria Road.

Sergeant Steve Hawkins from Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police received a call this morning at around 9.45am reporting that a vehicle had collided with two pedestrians - a female and a child - and that there was a serious injury involved.

"We've attended the scene along with fire and ambulance and very tragically a young five-year-old child and a female have since died as a result of this collision."

The fire, police and ambulance services have been at the scene, including forensic crash scene investigators.

Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward quoting incident number 240 of 24 March.

Victoria Road is likely to remain closed until 7pm this evening, Sunday 24 March.