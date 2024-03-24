A pair of abandoned rescue dogs in Somerset, believed to be mum and daughter, are in need of a forever home together.

Beans and Bernadette are being cared for by the team at RSPCA West Hatch Animal Centre near Taunton in Somerset after they were found dumped in a lay-by.

Anita Clark, Assistant Centre Manager at RSPCA West Hatch Animal Centre, said: “This wonderful duo were abandoned together in a lay-by. No owner has been traced, so they are now very keen to find a new home of their own.

“This pair really do adore each other. We have tried to separate them, wondering if maybe Beans gets on Bernadette’s nerves, but they just want to be together in everything they do. We are unsure if Bernadette is Bean’s Mum, but feel it's quite likely.

“Bernadette is a typical Collie. She loves to literally run circles around you and is a real bright spark. Beans is a little less confident, and takes her lead from Bernie, trying to keep up when they are running about, and staying close whenever she is unsure.”

The pair, who are fine with other dogs and enjoy travelling in a car, are looking for a very active home, with someone who loves walking, training, and fun. They could also live with older children.

While the pair have been transformed during their time in the care of the RSPCA rescue centre, they still have a little way to go with their training in their new home.

They will need to be gradually introduced to being left alone and reminders to keep on top of toilet training.

Anita said: “They have wonderful natures, and are always pleased to see us. We are aware that taking on two dogs is a big commitment, but also know they provide comfort and company for each other, and will bring endless joy into anyone's lives.”

The rescue centre is hoping to find a home with an understanding of collies and their needs. Beans and Bernadette also both need to return to RSPCA West Hatch for neutering at a later date, on separate occasions, so they must be re-homed no more than an hour away from the centre to minimise post-operative stress.

You can find out more here.