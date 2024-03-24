Permission to build a mariners' memorial statue in St Ives Bay has been granted by Cornwall Harbours Board.

The statue, called Tucking into the Net will be created by Cornish sculptor Tom Leaper and will feature the outline of two pilchard fishermen, derived from a picture from the 19th century.

Between 1840 and 1900 nearly three hundred boats were fishing from Porthminster beach, making it the fourth biggest port in Britain.

In 1905 there was a record catch of 13m pilchards on a single day.

Tom Leaper, who will create the statue, told the board that the memorial would pay tribute to all those who sailed from St Ives, and its backdrop would be the bay where they caught fish.

To fund the sculpture, he's been selling a series of small bronzes, with more than £15,000 being raised so far.

He said: "I plan to do 50 of them which should make £70,000, leaving £56,000 after VAT, which would go to the funding of the actual memorial. Every penny will be going into the construction."

Harbours Board Chairman Loic Rich said a donation of £1,000 from the board would celebrate the harbour's legacy.

He said: “Fishing is a huge part of St Ives’ history and I think the community will identify with that statue.

"I think it’s more than a statue – it’s what’s behind it.”

Credit: Lee Trewhela, Local Democracy Reporting Service.