There are delays on the M5 this morning after a vehicle caught fire.

The incident happened on the northbound carriageway between Junction 14 and 15.

Traffic is building in the area with drivers being told to expect delays.

Monitoring service Inrix posted an update which reads: "All traffic being temporarily held and stationary traffic due to vehicle fire on M5 Northbound from J15 M4 (Almondsbury Interchange) to J14 B4509 (Thornbury / Falfield)."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…